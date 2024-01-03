Terrorist Explosions Leave 73 Martyrs, 171 Injured in Kerman

Islam Times - At least 81 people lost their lives and 171 were injured as the result of two terrorist explosions in Iran's central city of Kerman on Wednesday, according to the latest reports released by Emergency Medical Services of Iran.

The incident took place in Kerman Martyrs Cemetery where thousands of people were observing the fourth martyrdom anniversary of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.Shortly after the the occurrence of the explosion rescue teams were dispatched to the scene to help the victims.While some unconfirmed reports suggest that the blast was caused by the explosion of gas capsules, shortly after the incident some provincial officials have termed the nature of the incident as a terrorist act.According to the latest reports, two bags containing bombs exploded among the crowd.Security and law enforcement agents are identifying the aspects of this incident.