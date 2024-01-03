Tulkarm Faces “Israeli” Aggression: Palestinians Detained, Houses Destroyed and Holy Quran Torn

Islam Times - For more than 10 hours, the “Israeli” occupation forces have been invading the city of Tulkarm and its two camps, Tulkarm and Nour Shams, in the occupied West Bank.

According to reports, “Israeli” forces detained a number of Palestinian citizens, after beating them, extensively destroying the infrastructure, and tearing up copies of the Holy Quran.The “Israeli” occupation army, accompanied by police dogs, stormed dozens of homes in the neighborhoods of Nour Shams camp, wreaking havoc and vandalizing property and infrastructure, detaining their owners, and beating them.The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that its crews dealt with three casualties as a result of a beating in Nour Shams camp, one of whom was an elderly man, 65, adding that they were transferred to the Martyr Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital.The occupation forces also destroyed the contents of the raided homes, tore up copies of the Holy Quran, and subjected their residents to investigation, interrogation, and searching their mobile phones, including women.Palestinians added that the occupation forces took the detainees to the courtyard of a tile factory opposite the camp, and detained them after tying them, blindfolding them, and interrogating them on the ground. The number of detainees has not yet been known.The “Israeli” occupation forces also fired bullets at journalists present near Nour Shams camp, covering the events.On the other hand, the occupation vehicles bulldozed the squares and streets of the Tulkarm camp, especially in the Schools Street and Al-Murabba’a neighborhood, where the occupation troops were deployed.Snipers were seen on the roofs of high-rise buildings, specifically in the Zenobia schools and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees, at a time when violent confrontations broke out between youths and the occupation forces amid heavy gunfire, and explosions were heard from time to time.