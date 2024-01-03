0
Wednesday 3 January 2024 - 21:38

Ayatollah Khamenei: Criminals behind Kerman Attacks must Await Punishment, Harsh Response

Ayatollah Khamenei: Criminals behind Kerman Attacks must Await Punishment, Harsh Response
“Once again, the evil and criminal enemies of the Iranian nation have created a catastrophe, bringing about the martyrdom of a large number of beloved people in Kerman,” Imam Khamenei said in a statement on Wednesday.

He further emphasized that “The enemies should know that the soldiers of Soleimani’s shining path will not tolerate their vile and crime and both the hands that shed the blood of the innocent people and the corrupt and mischievous minds that misled them would be tracked down as they would be target of a fitting punishment from now on.”

The message came hours after at least 103 people were martyred and 211 injured in two explosions against mourners who were on their way to visit the tomb of Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian general who was assassinated four years ago on this day in a US drone strike near the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

“The callous criminals could not tolerate the people's love and enthusiasm for visiting the resting place of their great commander, martyr Qassem Soleimani,” the Leader said.

In parallel, Imam Khamenei vowed that those behind the terrorist attack will be hunted down and face a “fitting” and “definite” punishment.

“They should be aware that this tragedy will undoubtedly be met with a harsh response,” he stated.

The Leader concluded the statement by extending his solidarity and condolences to the bereaved families of the victims. “I pray to the Almighty God for their patience and consolation.”
