Wednesday 3 January 2024 - 21:46

People in Gaza ‘Exposed to Epidemics, Diseases’ Due to Lack of Food: PA

Speaking during a government meeting in Ramallah, Shtayyeh highlighted the critical conditions prevailing in Gaza, asserting that people's weakened state has left them susceptible to health crises.

During the meeting, he emphasized that Gaza is enduring severe hunger, particularly affecting its youngest inhabitants.

He added that Israel's actions in withholding food supplies amount to criminal acts, exacerbating the plight of Gaza's population.

Urgent international intervention is needed to airdrop food supplies and facilitate open crossings to address Gaza's food shortage crisis.

Shtayyeh expressed gratitude to South Africa for taking legal action against Israel, filing a case on genocide charges at the International Court of Justice.

He opposed the notion of a Cyprus-Israel waterway, fearing its potential misuse for deportation purposes.

Meanwhile, a UN official in Gaza, Gemma Connell, condemned Israel's strike on the Palestinian Red Crescent's headquarters in Khan Younis, resulting in the deaths of five individuals, including a newborn.

Connell stressed, “No child in the world should be killed, let alone one sheltering under the emblem of a humanitarian organization. This war has to end."

The health ministry reported a death toll of 22,313 Palestinians in Israel's offensive on Gaza, with 57,296 others wounded. Additionally, numerous individuals remain trapped under collapsed buildings, presumed to have perished.

In the last 24 hours alone, Israeli attacks have claimed the lives of 128 Palestinians and injured 261 others in the ongoing conflict.
