0
Wednesday 3 January 2024 - 21:48

Biden Admin Asks Supreme Court to Allow Cutting Or Moving Razor Wire at Texas Border

Story Code : 1106846
Biden Admin Asks Supreme Court to Allow Cutting Or Moving Razor Wire at Texas Border
Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said in a court filing that Border Patrol agents have authority under federal law to access private land at the border and that Texas has no basis to thwart them from carrying out their duties. The Biden administration says the wire prevents agents from reaching migrants who have already crossed over the border into the US, NBC News reported.

The case arose when the administration of Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, a Republican, installed the razor wire near the Rio Grande River at Eagle Pass, Texas, as part of an operation to address illegal immigration that has brought the state into conflict with the Biden administration.

When Border Patrol agents cut through some of the razor wire, Texas sued, claiming the agents had trespassed and damaged state property.

A federal judge declined to impose an injunction against the federal government, but the New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals last month ruled in favor of Texas, saying agents could not cut or move the wire unless there was a medical emergency.

"Like other law-enforcement officers, Border Patrol agents operating under difficult circumstances at the border must make context-dependent, sometimes split-second decisions about how to enforce federal immigration laws while maintaining public safety," Prelogar wrote.

"But the injunction prohibits agents from passing through or moving physical obstacles erected by the state that prevent access to the very border they are charged with patrolling and the individuals they are charged with apprehending and inspecting," she added.

Abbott’s immigration enforcement plan, called Operation Lone Star, also involves busing thousands of migrants to Democratic-led cities and arresting migrants on trespassing charges. The state previously placed buoys in the Rio Grande in an effort to prevent crossings, prompting the Biden administration to sue. Lower courts ordered that the buoys be removed.
Comment


Featured Stories
Martyr of Quds
Martyr of Quds
Sayyed Nasrallah: Should “Israel” Think of Waging War on Lebanon, We Won’t Abide By Any Rules
Sayyed Nasrallah: Should “Israel” Think of Waging War on Lebanon, We Won’t Abide By Any Rules
3 January 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Criminals behind Kerman Attacks must Await Punishment, Harsh Response
Ayatollah Khamenei: Criminals behind Kerman Attacks must Await Punishment, Harsh Response
3 January 2024
Leader: Islamic Republic Relies on Soft Power, But Advanced Arms Needed
Leader: Islamic Republic Relies on Soft Power, But Advanced Arms Needed
3 January 2024
Martyr Soleimani and The Empowerment of Palestinian Resistance: Testimonies that Can’t Be Withheld
Martyr Soleimani and The Empowerment of Palestinian Resistance: Testimonies that Can’t Be Withheld
3 January 2024
Assassination of Hamas Official to Haunt US in Region: Iran’s Defense Minister
Assassination of Hamas Official to Haunt US in Region: Iran’s Defense Minister
3 January 2024
US Senator Opposes $10 Billion Unconditional Aid to Israel for Gaza War
US Senator Opposes $10 Billion Unconditional Aid to Israel for Gaza War
3 January 2024
Tel Aviv Violates Syrian Sovereignty, Strikes Near Damascus
Tel Aviv Violates Syrian Sovereignty, Strikes Near Damascus
2 January 2024
South Korea: Opposition Leader Wounded in Stabbing Attack
South Korea: Opposition Leader Wounded in Stabbing Attack
2 January 2024
Yemeni Parliament Vows to Confront Foreign Forces in Yemeni Waters
Yemeni Parliament Vows to Confront Foreign Forces in Yemeni Waters
2 January 2024
Maduro Calls Argentina
Maduro Calls Argentina's Decision to Refuse BRICS Membership ‘Stupidity’
2 January 2024
Pro-Palestinians Rally Worldwide, Urge End to Gaza Bloodbath
Pro-Palestinians Rally Worldwide, Urge End to Gaza Bloodbath
1 January 2024
N Korea’s Kim Jong Tells Army: Annihilate South Korea, US if Provoked
N Korea’s Kim Jong Tells Army: Annihilate South Korea, US if Provoked
1 January 2024