Wednesday 3 January 2024 - 21:51

Ex Pakistan PM Imran Khan Charged with Contempt of Electoral Watchdog: Lawyer

The 71-year-old former cricket star has been embroiled in political and legal battles since he was ousted as prime minister in April 2022. He has not been seen in public since he was jailed for three years in August for unlawfully selling state gifts while in office from 2018 to 2022.

"The Election Commission indicted Imran Khan in the absence of lawyers," wrote Panjutha, Reuters reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) initiated contempt proceedings against Khan and other former leaders of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Khan, who is widely seen as the country's most popular leader, denies all charges against him and says he is being by hounded by the powerful military, which wants to keep him out of the polls. The military denies this.

Last week, a high court refused to suspend Khan's disqualification from contesting the elections.
