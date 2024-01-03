Raisi Cancels His Planned Trip to Turkey

Islam Times - Following the terrorist explosions in Kerman, president Raisi canceled his planned trip to Turkey to personally follow up on the incident.

Following the terrorist incident in Kerman, which resulted in the martyrdom of a large number of our compatriots, president Raisi canceled his trip to Turkey to personally follow up on this issue, Mohammad Jamshidi, the deputy director of political affairs at the president's office announced on Wednesday night while appreciating the invitation of the Turkish President.This trip will be done at another convenient time, Jamshidi added.Earlier on Wednesday, the media sources reported that the Iranian president Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi will depart for Ankara, the capital of Turkey on Thursday morning.A Turkish official said last week that the talks will focus on the situations in Gaza and Syria as well as bilateral ties,This is while planned visit by Raisi in late November was postponed due to the conflicting schedules of the two regional powers' foreign ministers, the official also said. At the time, Turkey's foreign minister was in New York as part of a "contact group" of Muslim countries on Gaza.