Wednesday 3 January 2024

Guterres Condemns Kerman Terrorist Attacks, Calls for Punishment of Criminals

Guterres Condemns Kerman Terrorist Attacks, Calls for Punishment of Criminals
"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack today on a memorial ceremony in Kerman city in the Islamic Republic of Iran, which reportedly killed more than 100 people and injured many more," Deputy spokesperson Florencia Soto Nino told the reporters. "The Secretary-General calls for those responsible to be held accountable".

She said Guterres also expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved families and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and he wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Hundreds of people have been killed and injured in two terrorist blasts near the burial site of Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani in the city of Kerman during a ceremony marking his fourth martyrdom anniversary.

The explosions left 103 people dead and 211 more injured, state media reported.

Medical services said the death toll is expected to rise as ambulances were taking the wounded to hospitals, with Babak Yektaparast, deputy head of Iran's Emergency Organization, saying that some of the injured are in critical condition and some people reported as missings.
