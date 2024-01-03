0
Wednesday 3 January 2024 - 23:47

Iran Declares Public Mourning over Deadly Terrorist Attacks in Kerman

In a statement, the Iranian government said that Iran will observe Thursday as public mourning across the country over martyrdom of tens of Iranian civilians.

Two blasts occurred on Wednesday at an event held in Iran’s southern city of Kerman in commemoration of the fourth anniversary of the martyrdom of late commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, killing over 100 people and injuring near 190 of others.

The first blast happened at 15:04 local time as people were packed on a road leading to a cemetery where the tomb of General Soleimani is located.

The second blast occurred 13 minutes later.

Meantime, sources told a Tasnim reporter in Kerman that the perpetrator or perpetrators of the attack have exploded two explosive-laden suitcases with remote controllers.
