0
Thursday 4 January 2024 - 12:05

US Fighters Launch Missile Attack on Hashd al-Shaabi Base

Story Code : 1106970
US Fighters Launch Missile Attack on Hashd al-Shaabi Base
Media sources reported on Thursday that the sound of an explosion was heard in Baghdad, Iraq.

Explosions sounds heard in Baghdad came from an attack on a Popular Mobilization Forces base, Al Mayadeen reported.

Preliminary reports suggest a leader of the Al-Nujaba movement was martyred, along with his aide, the source said.

Abou Taqwa Al-Saidi, the aide to the head of Baghdad Ring operations in the Popular Mobilization Forces, was martyred in a US strike on a PMF, it added.

Iraqi police sources also told Reuters that at least 2 forces of the Resistance groups were martyred and 5 others were wounded.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Terror Attack Servers Israel’s Sinister Plans: Hamas
Iran Terror Attack Servers Israel’s Sinister Plans: Hamas
US Fighters Launch Missile Attack on Hashd al-Shaabi Base
US Fighters Launch Missile Attack on Hashd al-Shaabi Base
4 January 2024
South Korea, US Conduct Week-Long Firing Drills near North Korea Border
South Korea, US Conduct Week-Long Firing Drills near North Korea Border
4 January 2024
Martyr of Quds
Martyr of Quds
3 January 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Should “Israel” Think of Waging War on Lebanon, We Won’t Abide By Any Rules
Sayyed Nasrallah: Should “Israel” Think of Waging War on Lebanon, We Won’t Abide By Any Rules
3 January 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Criminals behind Kerman Attacks must Await Punishment, Harsh Response
Ayatollah Khamenei: Criminals behind Kerman Attacks must Await Punishment, Harsh Response
3 January 2024
Leader: Islamic Republic Relies on Soft Power, But Advanced Arms Needed
Leader: Islamic Republic Relies on Soft Power, But Advanced Arms Needed
3 January 2024
Martyr Soleimani and The Empowerment of Palestinian Resistance: Testimonies that Can’t Be Withheld
Martyr Soleimani and The Empowerment of Palestinian Resistance: Testimonies that Can’t Be Withheld
3 January 2024
Assassination of Hamas Official to Haunt US in Region: Iran’s Defense Minister
Assassination of Hamas Official to Haunt US in Region: Iran’s Defense Minister
3 January 2024
US Senator Opposes $10 Billion Unconditional Aid to Israel for Gaza War
US Senator Opposes $10 Billion Unconditional Aid to Israel for Gaza War
3 January 2024
Tel Aviv Violates Syrian Sovereignty, Strikes Near Damascus
Tel Aviv Violates Syrian Sovereignty, Strikes Near Damascus
2 January 2024
South Korea: Opposition Leader Wounded in Stabbing Attack
South Korea: Opposition Leader Wounded in Stabbing Attack
2 January 2024
Yemeni Parliament Vows to Confront Foreign Forces in Yemeni Waters
Yemeni Parliament Vows to Confront Foreign Forces in Yemeni Waters
2 January 2024