US Fighters Launch Missile Attack on Hashd al-Shaabi Base

Islam Times - The American fighters' missile attack on the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces' base in Baghdad left at least two martyrs, media sources reported on Thursday.

Media sources reported on Thursday that the sound of an explosion was heard in Baghdad, Iraq.Explosions sounds heard in Baghdad came from an attack on a Popular Mobilization Forces base, Al Mayadeen reported.Preliminary reports suggest a leader of the Al-Nujaba movement was martyred, along with his aide, the source said.Abou Taqwa Al-Saidi, the aide to the head of Baghdad Ring operations in the Popular Mobilization Forces, was martyred in a US strike on a PMF, it added.Iraqi police sources also told Reuters that at least 2 forces of the Resistance groups were martyred and 5 others were wounded.