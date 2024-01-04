US Fighters Launch Missile Attack on Hashd al-Shaabi Base

Media sources reported on Thursday that the sound of an explosion was heard in Baghdad, Iraq.
Explosions sounds heard in Baghdad came from an attack on a Popular Mobilization Forces base, Al Mayadeen reported.
Preliminary reports suggest a leader of the Al-Nujaba movement was martyred, along with his aide, the source said.
Abou Taqwa Al-Saidi, the aide to the head of Baghdad Ring operations in the Popular Mobilization Forces, was martyred in a US strike on a PMF, it added.
Iraqi police sources also told Reuters that at least 2 forces of the Resistance groups were martyred and 5 others were wounded.