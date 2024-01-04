Riyadh Slams Israel Calls for Forced Palestinians' Expulsion

Islam Times - Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned Israeli ministers’ call for the migration of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, saying international efforts are needed to hold Israel accountable.

Hawkish Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich recently called for the displacement of the people of Gaza and reoccupation of the besieged territory to build new Israeli settlements.In a statement on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said Riyadh underscores the importance of joint international efforts to activate international accountability mechanisms for holding Israel accountable, while emphasizing its clear rejection of extremist statements by the two ministers.It also noted that the Israeli regime’s statements and actions have advanced in violation of international legitimacy decisions and international humanitarian law.On Sunday, Smotrich called for displacement of two million Palestinians from the besieged territory, so that only around 200,000 Palestinians would remain.His remarks were echoed on Monday by Ben Gvir, who called for the return of Israeli settlers to Gaza, saying that Palestinians should be encouraged to emigrate.The comments have drawn widespread condemnation, with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas describing them as an unrealistic “fantasy” and urging the international community to intervene.The Netherlands has also denounced as “irresponsible” the statements by the two Israeli ministers, saying “This does not fit a future two-state solution, with a viable Palestinian state alongside a secure Israel.”Jordan’s King Abdullah and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi have also rejected any Israeli move to expel Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.Meanwhile, the Special Rapporteur on Adequate Housing, Balakrishnan Rajagopal, has condemned as an “act of genocide” the forcible transfer of people in Gaza, warning other states not to be part of such a move.Rajagopal made the remarks in a post on X, following media reports that Israeli officials have held clandestine talks with the African nation of Congo and several others for the potential acceptance of Gaza emigrants.Forcible transfer of the Gazan population is an act of genocide, especially given the high number of children, he said, warning that Congolese or other states’ officials will be guilty of aiding and abetting genocide if they agree to any transfer of population.The Israeli regime waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s atrocities against Palestinians.The relentless military campaign has killed more than 22,313 people, most of them children and women. At least 57,296 Palestinians have also been wounded.Throughout the war, the regime’s officials have been floating plans for the forced displacement of Palestinians residing in Gaza to other countries.