1 Soldier Dead, 12 Injured in Blast Attack in Colombia

Islam Times - Colombian President Gustavo Petro confirmed one soldier was killed and 12 others injured Wednesday in an attack with explosives in Turbo, a town in the country's northwest Antioquia Department.

The attack on a military unit of the army's Seventeenth Brigade was blamed on the local Clan del Golfo (Gulf Clan), Xinhua reports."We have 12 wounded and one deceased soldier, the professional soldier Orlando Caballero, in actions against the Clan del Golfo in Turbo," the president said in a post on social media site X, formerly Twitter.The Colombian Army explained on the same social network that "two non-commissioned officers and 10 soldiers were injured as a result of the explosive device," and they were "immediately evacuated and ... receiving specialized medical care."The attack came amid military operations being carried out "to protect the lives of Turbo residents," the army said.Antioquia Gov. Andres Rendon convened an extraordinary security council and offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the attack, especially ringleader Wilder de Jesus Alcaraz, alias "El Indio.""We are offering up to 50 million pesos (about 12,838 U.S. dollars) as a reward for information that allows us to capture 'El Indio', whom the army accuses of having been responsible for the attack against our soldiers," he said on social media.