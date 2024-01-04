Iran Terror Attack Servers Israel’s Sinister Plans: Hamas

Islam Times - The Islamic Resistance movement Hamas has strongly condemned a twin terrorist attack in southeastern Iran that killed at least 95 people and wounded scores of others.

In a statement on Wednesday night, Hamas said that any terrorist act targeting civilians and seeking to disrupt the security and stability of the Islamic Republic of Iran serves the sinister plans of the Zionist enemy.“We condemn any act that targets the security and interests of the people of the region,” it added.Hamas expressed deep sympathy with the Islamic Republic and the families of the victims.Two explosions went off ten minutes apart near the burial site of Iran’s top commander General Qassem Soleimani in Kerman on Wednesday as thousands of people had gathered to mark his fourth martyrdom anniversary.