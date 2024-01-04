0
Thursday 4 January 2024 - 20:58

Raisi: Terrorists Unable to Disrupt Iran’s Unity

Story Code : 1107095
Raisi: Terrorists Unable to Disrupt Iran’s Unity
In a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, President Raisi said the enemies think that they can achieve their illegitimate goals via “acts of terror”, but the Iranian nation has proven that such crimes cannot shatter its cohesion, security and strategy".

At least 84 people were martyred and more than 280 others wounded in explosions near the tomb of Tehran’s anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in the city of Kerman during a ceremony marking four years since his assassination by the United States. No one claimed responsibility for the blasts.

Iranian officials described the incident as a terrorist attack, vowing those who ordered and carried out the twin terrorist attacks will definitely face a fitting punishment.

Erdogan, for his part, offered his sympathy and condolences to Rayeesi over the heinous terrorist attack in Kerman.

He stated the attack once again clearly highlighted the need to fight decisively against all forms of terrorism.

The Turkish president once again reaffirmed Ankara's readiness to cooperate with Tehran in the battle against all forms of terrorism.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Terror Attack Servers Israel’s Sinister Plans: Hamas
Iran Terror Attack Servers Israel’s Sinister Plans: Hamas
US Fighters Launch Missile Attack on Hashd al-Shaabi Base
US Fighters Launch Missile Attack on Hashd al-Shaabi Base
4 January 2024
South Korea, US Conduct Week-Long Firing Drills near North Korea Border
South Korea, US Conduct Week-Long Firing Drills near North Korea Border
4 January 2024
Martyr of Quds
Martyr of Quds
3 January 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Should “Israel” Think of Waging War on Lebanon, We Won’t Abide By Any Rules
Sayyed Nasrallah: Should “Israel” Think of Waging War on Lebanon, We Won’t Abide By Any Rules
3 January 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Criminals behind Kerman Attacks must Await Punishment, Harsh Response
Ayatollah Khamenei: Criminals behind Kerman Attacks must Await Punishment, Harsh Response
3 January 2024
Leader: Islamic Republic Relies on Soft Power, But Advanced Arms Needed
Leader: Islamic Republic Relies on Soft Power, But Advanced Arms Needed
3 January 2024
Martyr Soleimani and The Empowerment of Palestinian Resistance: Testimonies that Can’t Be Withheld
Martyr Soleimani and The Empowerment of Palestinian Resistance: Testimonies that Can’t Be Withheld
3 January 2024
Assassination of Hamas Official to Haunt US in Region: Iran’s Defense Minister
Assassination of Hamas Official to Haunt US in Region: Iran’s Defense Minister
3 January 2024
US Senator Opposes $10 Billion Unconditional Aid to Israel for Gaza War
US Senator Opposes $10 Billion Unconditional Aid to Israel for Gaza War
3 January 2024
Tel Aviv Violates Syrian Sovereignty, Strikes Near Damascus
Tel Aviv Violates Syrian Sovereignty, Strikes Near Damascus
2 January 2024
South Korea: Opposition Leader Wounded in Stabbing Attack
South Korea: Opposition Leader Wounded in Stabbing Attack
2 January 2024
Yemeni Parliament Vows to Confront Foreign Forces in Yemeni Waters
Yemeni Parliament Vows to Confront Foreign Forces in Yemeni Waters
2 January 2024