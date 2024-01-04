Raisi: Terrorists Unable to Disrupt Iran’s Unity

Islam Times - Iran’s President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi once again condemned the brutal terrorist attack in the Southeastern city of Kerman, and stressed that the Iranian nation has proven that such acts of terror will not distort its “unity and strategy”.

In a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, President Raisi said the enemies think that they can achieve their illegitimate goals via “acts of terror”, but the Iranian nation has proven that such crimes cannot shatter its cohesion, security and strategy".At least 84 people were martyred and more than 280 others wounded in explosions near the tomb of Tehran’s anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in the city of Kerman during a ceremony marking four years since his assassination by the United States. No one claimed responsibility for the blasts.Iranian officials described the incident as a terrorist attack, vowing those who ordered and carried out the twin terrorist attacks will definitely face a fitting punishment.Erdogan, for his part, offered his sympathy and condolences to Rayeesi over the heinous terrorist attack in Kerman.He stated the attack once again clearly highlighted the need to fight decisively against all forms of terrorism.The Turkish president once again reaffirmed Ankara's readiness to cooperate with Tehran in the battle against all forms of terrorism.