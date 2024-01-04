Commander: General Soleimani Expanded Authority of Resistance Front

Islam Times - Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh underlined that the resistance front has expanded its authority, power and its geography thanks to the sacrifices made by Iran’s anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

General Nasirzadeh made the remarks on the occasion of the fourth martyrdom anniversary of General Qassem Soleimani who was assassinated in a US drone strike in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on January 3, 2020.Pointing to the legendary commander’s role in the revival of the resistance front, Nasirzadeh said, “Martyr Soleimani expanded the geography of resistance at the regional level and made the resistance front self-sufficient.”Stressing that the resistance front’s power, self-sufficiency and self-reliance result from the top Iranian anti-terror commander’s efforts, Nasirzadeh said, “The expansion of the geography of resistance is beholden to the sacrifices of Martyr Soleimani, and the result of the Palestinian resistance will definitely be the liberation of occupied al-Quds.”“The Palestinian resistance forces are self-sufficient in terms of weapons and equipment and have been able to defeat the criminal Zionists,” General Nasirzadeh added.Lieutenant General Soleimani, his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s PMU, and ten of their deputies were martyred by an armed drone strike that was directly ordered by the White House as their convoy left Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.Both commanders were highly revered across the Middle East because of their key role in fighting the Daesh (also known as ISIL or ISIS) Takfiri terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.Iranian officials have repeatedly emphasized that Tehran will certainly take revenge from the masterminds and perpetrators of the terror attack on the anti-terror icon. Tehran stresses Americans and Zionists rest assured that it is serious about revenge for the assassination of Martyr Soleimani, and they continue to live under the shadow of Iran's reprisal since they don't know when and where they come under attack.On January 8 2023, the IRGC targeted the US-run Ein Al-Assad in Iraq’s Western province of Al-Anbar by launching a volley of missiles in retaliation. According to the Pentagon, at least 110 American forces suffered “traumatic brain injuries” during the counterstrike on the base. Iran has described the missile attack as a “first slap".Iran has asked Interpol to issue a red notice for all perpetrators and masterminds of the assassination of Lieut. Gen. Soleimani. Tehran has also identified dozens of people in connection with the targeted terror attack and that includes Trump, Pentagon officials and American forces in the region. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has also declared sanctions against several persons - including Trump, Pompeo and former National Security Advisor John Bolton - who have ordered, perpetrated or cooperated in the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani.Back in May 2022,Tehran’s Prosecutor General Ali Salehi issued arrest warrants for dozens of former and present US officials, including Trump, Pompeo and former Head of the CENTCOM General Kenneth Franklin McKenzie for their involvement in the assassination of the anti-terror hero.