Thursday 4 January 2024 - 21:19

Report: US Occupation Forces Attacked Over 118 Times in Iraq, Syria Since October 17

Story Code : 1107104
The official told Lebanon’s Arabic-language Al-Mayadeen television news network on Wednesday that the US troops have been attacked over 118 times, the latest of which was an attack on a US-run military base near Al-Khadra village in Syria’s Northeastern province of Hasakah.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, has claimed responsibility for much of the strikes on US military bases in Iraq and Syria, saying they are carried out in retaliation for US support of Israel’s bloody war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The United States, Israel’s biggest ally, has provided the regime with a raft of arms and ammunition since the initiation of the Gaza war.

Washington has also vetoed the United Nations Security Council's peace resolutions that called on the occupying regime to cease its aggression.

Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Strip-based Palestinian resistance groups of Hamas and Islamic Jihad carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

According to the Gaza-based Health Ministry, more than 22,300 Palestinians have been killed in the strikes, most of them women and children, and another 57,697 individuals injured.

Tel Aviv has also imposed a “complete siege” on Gaza, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
