Yemeni Army Claims Fresh Attack on Israel-Bound Merchant Vessel in Red Sea

Islam Times - The Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the country’s military has launched missiles targeting a cargo ship in the Red Sea as the vessel was heading towards a port in the Israeli-occupied territories to offload its cargo.

Saree said in a statement on Wednesday that CMA CGM TAGE vessel was targeted after its crew members ignored calls from Yemeni naval units as well as warning shots, presstv reported.He underlined that Yemeni forces will continue to block passage of Israeli-owned and Israel-bound ships in the Red Sea and the Arab Sea until Palestinians in Gaza receive the food and medicines they need.Saree noted that Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to allow all international shipping companies to sail their vessels in the waters of both seas, except for ships bound for ports in the Israeli-occupied territories, presstv reported.The senior Yemeni military official highlighted that any US act of aggression against the Arab nation will not go unanswered, warning Washington and its allies against any measure aimed at protection of vessels destined to the ports in the Israeli-occupied territories.This was the latest in Yemen's retaliatory operations in support of Palestinian in the Gaza Strip amid relentless Israeli strikes.Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.The relentless Israeli military campaign against Gaza has killed at least 22,313 people, most of them women and children. Another 57,296 individuals have been wounded.Reports revealed that Israeli shipping companies have already decided to reroute their vessels in fear of attacks by Yemeni forces.Yemeni forces have also launched missile and drone attacks on targets in the Israeli-occupied territories after the regime’s aggression on Gaza.