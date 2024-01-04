Israeli Aggression Rages on in Gaza for 90 Days, as Hamas Proves Resilient

Islam Times - The Israeli aggression campaign in Gaza shows no signs of letting up as it enters its 90th day, causing widespread devastation and continued violations against innocent civilians. Despite the relentless attacks, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has acknowledged that Hamas, the Islamic Resistance Movement, maintains a significant level of power.

Recent reports reveal that the Israeli occupation has suffered new losses in Gaza. Raed Nims, a Palestinian Red Crescent media official, expressed concern over the increasing number of Israeli airstrikes targeting camps in central Gaza, which aim to forcibly displace residents towards the south. Tragically, in the city of Khan Yunis, numerous shelter camps crowded with displaced people became the target of these raids, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.In various areas of Gaza, Israeli massacres continue to claim the lives of innocent Palestinians. A staggering 41 individuals lost their lives due to ongoing air and artillery bombardment by the Israeli occupation forces. The Al-Khalafa Mosque, the vicinity of Nasser Hospital, and several homes housing displaced persons were targeted in a series of Israeli airstrikes, resulting in the death of at least 20 civilians and numerous injuries. A house housing displaced individuals was also bombed, causing 14 casualties, while another house in the Deir al-Balah camp was targeted, resulting in the deaths of at least 4 citizens and injuries to others.Additionally, an occupation aircraft bombed a house near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, causing further injuries. An inhabited house belonging to the Hamouda family was also struck by occupation forces, resulting in the death of seven individuals. In the Al-Salam neighborhood, east of Rafah, four citizens lost their lives and others were injured as they were targeted by occupation forces near Aisha Mosque. Furthermore, the Israeli bombing of a house in the Maghazi camp took the lives of two individuals, while others were wounded or went missing.The government media office in Gaza has condemned the occupation army’s tactics of forcing civilians to flee only to bomb them and commit massacres against them. They declared that such genocidal acts against innocent civilians are a “disgrace to humanity,” urging the international community to intervene promptly and put an end to the ongoing genocide committed by the occupation forces.US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is set to embark on a Middle Eastern tour, commencing with a visit to Tel Aviv. This tour comes at a time when concerns over the expanding scope of the war in Gaza are mounting. The White House has emphasized that Hamas still maintains significant capabilities within Gaza, even after three months of Israeli aggression.In a concerning development, South Africa has filed a lawsuit against Tel Aviv before the International Court of Justice, accusing them of committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The White House has dismissed these accusations.Adding to the growing discontent, a US Department of Education official has resigned in protest against President Joe Biden’s stance on the Gaza war, underscoring a dissenting voice within the administration. Furthermore, a group of 17 employees from President Biden’s re-election campaign have penned a letter warning that his position on the aggression may cost him voters, with volunteers withdrawing and longtime party supporters feeling uncertain.