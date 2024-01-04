0
Thursday 4 January 2024 - 21:40

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Terrorist Attack in Iran's Kerman

Story Code : 1107110
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Terrorist Attack in Iran
According to SITE, ISIS issued a statement on Thursday to say that two suicide bombers detonated their explosive vests as Shiite mourners gathered to observe the fourth anniversary of the killing of Soleimani near his grave site in his hometown of Kerman, in southern Iran.

The terrorist group who already recieved major defeats by Resistance fighters in West Asia under the command of Gen. Qassem Soleimani for years also announced that two of their terrorists 'activated their explosive vests' in the middle of a crowd.

ISIS have carried out large-scale attacks in the past that killed civilians in Shiite-majority Iran, but Kerman terrorist attack is the deadliest attack in Iran since the 1979 revolution.
