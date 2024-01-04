Islam Times - ISIS claimed responsibility for two terror blasts that killed 94 people and wounded 220 others at a ceremony in Kerman city, Southeastern Iran to commemorate 4th martyrdom anniversary of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the hero of counter-terrorism in West Asia.

According to SITE, ISIS issued a statement on Thursday to say that two suicide bombers detonated their explosive vests as Shiite mourners gathered to observe the fourth anniversary of the killing of Soleimani near his grave site in his hometown of Kerman, in southern Iran.The terrorist group who already recieved major defeats by Resistance fighters in West Asia under the command of Gen. Qassem Soleimani for years also announced that two of their terrorists 'activated their explosive vests' in the middle of a crowd.ISIS have carried out large-scale attacks in the past that killed civilians in Shiite-majority Iran, but Kerman terrorist attack is the deadliest attack in Iran since the 1979 revolution.