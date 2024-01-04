Islam Times - The funeral ceremony for the late Deputy Leader of Hamas Saleh al-Arouri was held in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, with the participation of the Lebanese people.

Lebanon’s state news agency, NNA, said the blast on Tuesday evening in the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh was an Israeli drone strike targeting a Hamas office in Lebanon, which killed four people, including Hamas’s deputy leader abroad Saleh al-Arouri.Hamas media outlets have officially announced the death of the group’s deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in an Israeli strike in Dahiyeh in Beirut.France24 reported that thousands of people attended the funeral in Beirut on Thursday of Hamas number two Saleh al-Arouri who was killed in a Lebanon strike blamed on Israel.Calling on Hamas to avenge his death and the killing of five other members of the Palestinian militant group on Tuesday, the mourners gathered at a mosque to recite the prayer of the dead before marching to Shatila refugee camp where three of them were to be buried.The coffins of the three, Arouri, Azzam al-Aqraa of the Hamas military wing Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, and Mohammad al-Rais, were draped in Palestinian and Hamas flags.