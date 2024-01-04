Hamas Dep. Leader's Funeral Ceremony Held in Beirut
Story Code : 1107111
Lebanon’s state news agency, NNA, said the blast on Tuesday evening in the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh was an Israeli drone strike targeting a Hamas office in Lebanon, which killed four people, including Hamas’s deputy leader abroad Saleh al-Arouri.
Hamas media outlets have officially announced the death of the group’s deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in an Israeli strike in Dahiyeh in Beirut.
France24 reported that thousands of people attended the funeral in Beirut on Thursday of Hamas number two Saleh al-Arouri who was killed in a Lebanon strike blamed on Israel.
Calling on Hamas to avenge his death and the killing of five other members of the Palestinian militant group on Tuesday, the mourners gathered at a mosque to recite the prayer of the dead before marching to Shatila refugee camp where three of them were to be buried.
The coffins of the three, Arouri, Azzam al-Aqraa of the Hamas military wing Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, and Mohammad al-Rais, were draped in Palestinian and Hamas flags.