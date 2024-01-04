0
Thursday 4 January 2024 - 21:44

Iraq Holds US Responsible for Killing of Nujaba Cmdr.

The office of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani issued a statement on Thursday, saying the “attack was a dangerous escalation and a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty.”

“The Iraqi Armed Forces hold US-led coalition responsible for this unwarranted attack on an Iraqi security entity that is operating within the powers authorized by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,” the statement said.

It added that the drone strike would undermine “all understandings” between Iraq’s armed forces and the US-led coalition troops.

The drone strike was an “assault on Iraq,” the statement said, “diverging from the spirit and the text of the mandate and the mission for which the coalition was established in Iraq.”

Meanwhile in Baghdad, a group of Iraqi lawmakers demanded the expulsion of the US ambassador.

Since Israel began its invasion of the besieged Gaza Strip in early October, resistance groups in Iraq have targeted US military bases and facilities in the country. The Iraqi resistance has reportedly conducted more than 100 operations against US forces.

Washington has been providing Israel with all-out support over the course of hostilities in Gaza.
