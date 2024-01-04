Israeli Strikes in Southern Lebanon Kill Nine Hezbollah Members

Islam Times - Israeli military strikes targeted multiple areas along the southern Lebanon border, resulting in the reported deaths of nine members of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement.

Lebanon's al-Manar TV reported artillery shelling in villages like Taybeh, Kfarkela, Khiam, and the Marjayoun Plain, signaling ongoing aggressive actions by the Zionist regime in southern Lebanon. An Israeli drone further intensified the situation with a guided missile attack on the town of Yaroun along the southern Lebanese border.The Israeli military claimed that its targets were linked to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, and asserted its intent to continue attacks. It also said that the occupying forces’ alert is raised to the highest possible level on the northern border.Tensions heightened on the Lebanon-Israel border following the commencement of Israel's offensive against Gaza in early October. Deadly clashes have ensued between the Israeli regime army and Hezbollah, with reports indicating Israel's use of US-supplied, internationally prohibited white phosphorus munitions in its attacks.The conflict's toll includes the evacuation of tens of thousands from northern Israeli-occupied territories, subjected to rocket fire and shelling by Hezbollah and allied Palestinian groups.