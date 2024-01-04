New Wave of Displacement Hits Central Gaza

Islam Times - A relentless night of artillery shelling and fierce clashes spurred a fresh exodus in Central Gaza, with Israeli military operations intensifying.

Northern entrances to al-Maghazi bore witness to the presence of Israeli tanks as the situation escalated.At daybreak, a multitude sought refuge, streaming out of Bureij, Maghazi, and Nuseirat camps into Deir al-Balah. Leaflets dropped by warplanes relayed urgent warnings from the Israeli army, designating these regions as perilous combat zones and urging immediate evacuation to Deir al-Balah.Prompted by these alerts, numerous families hastily abandoned their homes, sparking a sizable displacement movement from the heart of the Gaza Strip toward Deir al-Balah and the southern city of Rafah. People fled in a rush, boarding trucks and animal-drawn carts, carrying scant possessions as they sought new havens.In Khan Younis, the Palestine Red Crescent Society reported a strike on the fifth floor of its headquarters, leaving at least seven individuals injured. Another strike, targeting a neighboring residence, inflicted additional harm on the facility and nearby El Amal City Hospital.Tragedy unfolded as Israeli shelling hit the hospital and the Red Crescent building in Khan Younis, claiming a Palestinian life and leaving several others wounded, according to the PRCS.Mayor Yahya al-Sarraj of Gaza issued a desperate plea to global institutions and compassionate individuals worldwide, urging the provision of substantial fuel quantities and essential support systems.Highlighting the critical situation, al-Sarraj emphasized a drastic reduction in water supplies, citing an acute scarcity of drinking water. The mayor also lamented the absence of sanitation services, resulting in the accumulation of untreated water in streets, shelters, and hospitals, with cleaning and waste collection services severely compromised.The media office in Gaza revealed harrowing accounts of the Israeli occupation army committing six massacres over three days. Civilians were coerced to leave their homes in supposed safe zones in Rafah, only to face bombardment, resulting in the loss of 31 lives.“The Israeli occupation army has repeated the crime of forcing civilians, under threat of weapons and death, to flee from their safe homes and residential neighborhoods to other areas that it claimed were safe, but it bombed them,” the government media office said in a statement.