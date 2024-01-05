0
Friday 5 January 2024 - 08:05

Israel Hit Gaza with 3 Times More Firepower Than Hiroshima Nuke

Story Code : 1107155
The Gaza Media Office said that the Israeli army has bombarded the Gaza Strip with more than 45,000 missiles and bombs, The Daily Sabah reported.

"Occupation aircraft dropped over 45,000 missiles and giant bombs, some of them weighing 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms), during the comprehensive genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, deliberately targeting entire residential areas," it said.

"The weight of the explosives dropped by the army on the Gaza Strip exceeded 65,000 tons, which is more than the weight and power of three nuclear bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima (during World War II)," the report added.

The office said about "two-thirds of the bombs and missiles ... are unguided and imprecise, commonly known as dumb bombs."

It pointed out that the use of such bombs indicates "the deliberate targeting of indiscriminate and unjustified killing by the occupation, a clear and explicit violation of international law and various international conventions".

Earlier last month, a US intelligence assessment had also confirmed that nearly half of the air-to-ground munitions used by Israel were unguided "dumb bombs".

The assessment, compiled by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, estimates that about 40-45% of the 29,000 air-to-ground munitions used by Israel have been unguided, with the remainder being precision-guided munitions, according to CNN.

The Gaza Media Office also documented Israel's use of around nine internationally banned bombs and missiles against civilians, children and women.

They included "bunker-busting bombs of types (BLU-113), (BLU-109), (SDBS), the American type (GBU-28), guided by GPS systems to destroy infrastructure, white phosphorus, smart bombs, and Halberd Gudum missiles", the media office added.

It noted that the bombs caused "mass killings and injuries within seconds, in addition to causing permanent damage to the injured, such as deformities and disabilities, along with the environmental risks resulting from the release of toxic radiation".

The media office urged the international community and international organizations to "stop the comprehensive genocidal war waged by the army against civilians, children, and women for 89 days of continuous aggression".
