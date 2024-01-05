President Raisi Arrives in Kerman to Pay Tribute to Martyrs

Islam Times - The President arrived in Kerman on Friday morning and upon his arrival he paid tributes to martyr Soleimani along with the recent terrorist attacks' martyrs.

The Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, arrived in Kerman this morning and was officially received by the Kerman governor and other provincial officials.Upon his arrival, Ebrahim Raisi went to Kerman's martyr cemetery to pay tributes to martyr Soleimani and other martyrs resting in peace near the tomb of Martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.The president offered his morning prayer at the martyrs' cemetery in Kerman.He has entered this city to attend the funeral and commemoration of the martyrs of the terrorist incident in Kerman.The commemorating and burial ceremony of the bodies of the martyrs of the Kerman terrorist explosions will be held today inside the Kerman Friday prayer mosque, and then the funeral ceremony for the victims of the Kerman terrorist attacks will be held.