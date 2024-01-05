0
Friday 5 January 2024

People of Tehran Gather to Urge Avenge for Kerman Terrorist Attack Martyrs

The demonstration of students and people of Tehran was held in front of the office of the Supreme National Security Council on Thursday evening.

Carrying the flags of Lebanon's Hezbollah, and the Islamic Republic of Palestine, the protestors were chanting slogans of death to Israel, death to America, while calling for avenging the blood of the kerman martyrs. 

At the end of the rally, the students read a final statement condemning the terrorists and demanded avenge for the martyrs of Kerman, Seyed Rezi, and Lt Gen Soleimani.

Two huge explosions were reported on the path leading to Kerman Martyrs Cemmetry on the fourth anniversary of the martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, where 84 people were killed and at least 211 others injured.
