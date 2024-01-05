0
Friday 5 January 2024 - 09:52

ISIL Agent for US, Israeli Regime: IRGC Commander

Speaking at a funeral ceremony for Wednesday's terrorist attack in Kerman on Friday, Major General Hossein Salami hailed the achievements made by the Resistance Front in the West Asian region, saying "Almost Americans have evacuated the region and there is no safe place for them.. It is impossible to dominate the Muslims."

He added, "Today, the heroic Palestinians are standing firm against the Israelis. Today, this hated Zionist regime is on the verge of destruction and every day 20 Zionists are killed by the Palestinians."

"Israelis no longer hope to live in the Occupied Territories. We will celebrate the victory of the Palestinians soon," he further said. 

"Today, ISIL does not control an iota of land. They have disappeared and hid themselves in their nests (sleeper cells)," the IRGC commander said.

Salami further said that "the ISIL terrorists are only acting as agents for America and Israel"

The IRGC commander further addressed the ISIL terrorist telling them, fight like a man and do not target innocent children and women.

ISIL terrorists claimed responsibility or the Wednesday terrorist attacks in Iran's Kerman last night.

He clarified more that the Resistance Front has already taken revenge for the shedding of these martyrs' bloods in the Kerman attack before their martyrdom by defeating them in the region and foiling their plots.

"These martyrdoms reflect the hard defeats inflicted on the body of Arrogance (Western powers led by the US). We have heard the order of the Leader of the Revolution and we will continue to fulfill it," Major General Salami concluded. 
