Several Troops Injured in Drone Strike on US Base in Syria

Islam Times - Several US service members have been reportedly injured in a drone operation against a military base in Syria’s eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr as anti-US sentiments continue to rise in the region amid Washington's support

Several sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Arabic-language service of Russia’s Sputnik news agency that the strike against the facility at the al-Omar oil field on Thursday night resulted in casualties and infrastructural damage, Press TV reported.They added that US military helicopters could be seen taking off from the base and heading northwards to transport the injured to other bases and field hospitals belonging to the US military.The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, in a statement published on its Telegram channel claimed responsibility for the drone strike on the US military base.The group noted that the airstrike was carried out in retaliation for US support of Israel’s bloody war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.The development came shortly after another combat drone struck the US military base in the al-Rukban region of southeastern Syria.The US House of Representatives on November 2 passed a standalone $14.3-billion military assistance package for Israel. The legislation, however, is yet to clear the Senate.Washington, which has backed Tel Aviv's ferocious attacks on Gaza as a means of "self-defense," has also been casting its veto against the United Nations Security Council resolutions that called on the occupying regime to cease its aggression.Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, including hospitals, residences, and houses of worship, since Palestinian resistance movements launched their surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the regime on October 7.At least 22,438 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed. Another 57,614 individuals have sustained injuries as well.