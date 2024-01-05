Hamas Calls for Countering Forcible Migration of Palestinians

Islam Times - The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has called on international bodies to confront the forced migration of Palestinians by the Zionist regime.

Hamas issued a statement on Friday, calling on the international community to counter the decision of the occupying Zionist regime to force hundreds of Palestinians out of Quds and the occupied territories of 1948.It added that Hamas calls for measures to prevent the occupying Zionist regime from committing the crime of ethnic cleansing in Gaza.Most Palestinians displaced from their homeland after the Nakba Day, when the Zionist regime proclaimed its illegal existence on May 15, 1948, have ended up in neighboring Arab states.Arab leaders have maintained that any latter-day move aimed at forced expulsion of Palestinians would be absolutely unacceptable.The Israeli regime waged a bloody war against the Gaza Strip on October 7 after the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas carried out a retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity for its atrocities against Palestinians.Close to 23,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Israel's onslaught so far.