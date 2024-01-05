0
Friday 5 January 2024 - 20:51

“Israel” in Talks with Rwanda and Chad to Exile Palestinians

Story Code : 1107287
“Israel” in Talks with Rwanda and Chad to Exile Palestinians
Both countries expressed a basic agreement to continue talks, according to unnamed sources, unlike other countries which have refused in principle.

According to the “Israeli” outlet, the initiative is spearheaded by the foreign ministry and Mossad.

“The business is very complex,” an official told “Zman Yisrael”.

“We must promote this channel, but be very careful of the reactions in the world and also of the fear that it will be interpreted as a transfer and not a voluntary migration. That's why we work with close legal advice,” they added.

The basic outline of the initiative is to give a generous financial grant to any Palestinian who expresses a desire to leave Gaza, along with extensive aid to the receiving country, including military aid.

On Wednesday, “Zman Yisrael” reported that similar talks were held with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which appeared less willing to accept that offer.

The policy to cleanse Gaza of Palestinians wholesale “is slowly becoming the leading and official policy of the government and the coalition”, the report said.

Voices in “Israel” are increasingly open about plans to remove Palestinians from Gaza after almost three months' bombardment of the besieged Palestinian territory.

In November, the “Israeli” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich backed a plan for the “voluntary migration” of Palestinians.

In addition to Smotrich, the so-called far-right “National” Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said on Monday there should be a “migration of the residents of Gaza” to outside of the besieged enclave.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
Soleimani Foiled US Plot to Create Another Israel Out of ISIL: Raisi
Soleimani Foiled US Plot to Create Another Israel Out of ISIL: Raisi
5 January 2024
Suspects Arrested after Kerman Terrorist Attack
Suspects Arrested after Kerman Terrorist Attack
5 January 2024
Yemen: US Military Buildup in Red Sea
Yemen: US Military Buildup in Red Sea 'Serious' Threat to International Shipping
5 January 2024
ISIL Agent for US, Israeli Regime: IRGC Commander
ISIL Agent for US, Israeli Regime: IRGC Commander
5 January 2024
Several Troops Injured in Drone Strike on US Base in Syria
Several Troops Injured in Drone Strike on US Base in Syria
5 January 2024
Hamas Calls for Countering Forcible Migration of Palestinians
Hamas Calls for Countering Forcible Migration of Palestinians
5 January 2024
Netanyahu’s War Cabinet Explodes: Army Attacked, Ministers Leave Session
Netanyahu’s War Cabinet Explodes: Army Attacked, Ministers Leave Session
5 January 2024
Iran Terror Attack Servers Israel’s Sinister Plans: Hamas
Iran Terror Attack Servers Israel’s Sinister Plans: Hamas
4 January 2024
US Fighters Launch Missile Attack on Hashd al-Shaabi Base
US Fighters Launch Missile Attack on Hashd al-Shaabi Base
4 January 2024
South Korea, US Conduct Week-Long Firing Drills near North Korea Border
South Korea, US Conduct Week-Long Firing Drills near North Korea Border
4 January 2024
Martyr of Quds
Martyr of Quds
3 January 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Should “Israel” Think of Waging War on Lebanon, We Won’t Abide By Any Rules
Sayyed Nasrallah: Should “Israel” Think of Waging War on Lebanon, We Won’t Abide By Any Rules
3 January 2024