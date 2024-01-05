Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Nasrallah delivered on Friday a speech at the memorial ceremony for the late former MP Hajj Mohammad Yaghi [Abu Salim] in the Husayniyya of Sayyeda Khawla [AS] in Baalbek.

Sayyed Nasrallah began his speech by offering his condolences to the Iraqi people, the Popular Mobilization Units [PMU] and the al-Nujaba movement [also known as Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba] over the martyrdom of Abu Taqwa and his aide in a US aggression.His Eminence also renewed offering condolences for the martyrs in Kerman, “whose blood will not go in vain”.The Secretary General spoke about Hajj Yaghi’s background saying, “Since the beginning of his youth, Hajj Abu Salim was active and influential in his surroundings, particularly in the city of Baalbek”.“After 1982, Hajj Abu Salim joined the Hezbollah as member and a resistance fighter, like many who joined Hezbollah away from looking after positions in the party,” Sayyed Nasrallah said about the former MP.“Hajj Abu Salim’s attachment to Imam Khomeini and his love for him was unparalleled, as well as he did for Imam Khamenei,” the Resistance Leader explained.After briefly shedding light on the early life of Hajj Abu Salim, the Secretary General tackled the ongoing war with the “Israeli” entity and said, “Since October 8, we have entered into the battle with the ‘Israeli’ enemy all along more than 100 km on the southern front”.“Within three months, the Islamic Resistance carried out more than 670 operations and 48 border sites that were targeted more than once,” Sayyed Nasrallah added.His Eminence went on to say, “The Islamic Resistance also targeted the technical and intelligence equipment along the border. They were completely destroyed”.“Due to the Islamic Resistance operations, the ‘Israeli’ soldiers fled from the sites towards the settlements, fearing that the resistance fighters would advance towards the sites and occupy them,” the Resistance Leader reiterated.Relatedly, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that “A large number of ‘Israeli’ vehicles and tanks were destroyed along the border with Lebanon”.His Eminence made it clear that “Hezbollah’s operations were very exhausting for the enemy, who exercised great secrecy over its heavy losses”.“The ‘Israeli’ enemy does not acknowledge either the dead or the wounded, and this is part of his policy of general secrecy about his losses,” the Resistance Leader stated.Sayyed Nasrallah revealed “Israeli” lies and exposed that “Experts in the entity say that the losses of the ‘Israeli’ army are three times more than the announced numbers”.His Eminence gave evidence quoting experts from the “Israeli” entity and said, “In 8 hospitals in the north alone, the statistics show that there are more than 2000 causalities”.“What is happening on the northern front is a true humiliation of the enemy's army,” the Secretary General clarified.“The Islamic Resistance did not target the ‘residents’ of the settlements, even though they are occupiers and those displaced from them are pressuring the ‘Israeli’ occupation government,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.“From the beginning, we said that the goal of the southern front was to pressure the enemy's government so that it ends its aggression on Gaza and ease the burden on the resistance there,” Hezbollah SG added.However, His Eminence shed light on the illiteracy of “some politicians in Lebanon” who “are either ignorant or have not read history since 1948”.In a related context, Sayyed Nasrallah elucidated that, “The ‘Israelis’ say that the entity is building a security zone in the north for the first time after the security zone was used to be built in South Lebanon”.“The solution for the settlers of the north is to urge their government to stop the aggression on Gaza,” Sayyed Nasrallah said and continued, “The battle taking place in South Lebanon has stabilized the balance of deterrence”.“We are before a historic chance to liberate what remains of our occupied land,” the Resistance Leader asserted.Elsewhere in his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah vowed that, “The killing of Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri and his brothers in Dahiyeh [Beirut’s southern suburbs] will definitely not remain unanswered and unpunished, and the decision is kept up to the field”.The SG explained that “If we don’t respond to the assassination of martyr al-Arouri, Lebanon will be exposed, and the response is inevitably coming”.Moving on to the Iraqi arena, the Secretary General said that “The American administration is concerned about the expanding of war in the region because it has no interest in that,” adding that it “does not want to expand the war because it is preoccupied with the Ukrainian front and the strategic defeat in face of Russia”.“Today, there is an opportunity to get rid of the US forces in Iraq and the falsehood of the American narrative of fighting Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”],” the Resistance Leader stated.Though, Sayyed Nasrallah confirmed, “Any negotiations over the Lebanese border will only take place after the end of the aggression against Gaza”.“Today, there is a historic opportunity for Iraq to oblige the occupiers, who shed the blood of the peoples of the region, to flee,” His Eminence added, saying, “Iraqis will fight with all their might the second battle to liberate Iraq and eliminate the US forces”.“The US forces sponsor Daesh in Syria, provide it with support and breaks out its members from prisons,” Sayyed Nasrallah said about the US collaboration with terrorism.He also said, “Those who underestimate the actions of the Axis of Resistance today are those who have not provided anything since ‘Israel’ launched its aggression on Gaza”.Regarding the Yemeni arena, Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that “The silent and negligent regimes were surprised by what the Yemenis did in the Red Sea”.The Resistance Leader said that “Sanaa’s position prompted many Yemeni sides to reconsider their position regarding Ansarullah”.“Yemen has become part of international equations and the Americans have been exposed by what they did in the Red Sea,” the SG added, and continued to say, “The American administration must understand that it is not facing Ansarullah movement, but rather millions of Yemeni people who defeated all the aggressors”.“Yemen is becoming more prominent in the Arab and Islamic worlds and in the eyes of its friends and enemies,” Sayyed Nasrallah acknowledged.His Eminence lauded the “steadfastness of the people and the resistance in Gaza” and said that this “is what calls us to be optimistic about the future”.The Secretary General also tackled the relation between the fight in Gaza and its repercussion on South Lebanon saying, “If the ‘Israeli’ occupation was able to break the will of Gaza, the next round would be in Lebanon, particularly south of the Litani River”.At the end of his speech Sayyed Nasrallah addressed the fighters of the Islamic Resistance. His Eminence saluted them and praised them for their steadfastness and courage.