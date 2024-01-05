0
Friday 5 January 2024 - 20:56

Palestinian Teen Killed as “Israeli” Troops Raid Towns in West Bank Escalation

Story Code : 1107289
During the incursions, “Israeli” troops drove through the towns of Beit Rima near Ramallah and Azzun near Qalqilya in military vehicles and raided several homes, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Osaid Tareq al-Rimawi, 17, succumbed to a serious gunshot wound to the chest after “Israeli” troops stormed the town of Beit Rima, in the early hours of Friday, medical sources said.

Seven others were injured and transported to Martyr Yasser Arafat Governmental Hospital in Salfit, they added.

Locals said “Israeli” troops broke into multiple homes, vandalized the doors of some commercial establishments, and destroyed a local café during the incursion.

Elsewhere in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, at least two Palestinians were wounded by live rounds during an “Israeli” military incursion into Balata refugee camp early on Friday.

Local sources said violent confrontations broke out between young Palestinians and IOF troops as the latter rolled into the camp onboard several military vehicles. A D9 bulldozer accompanied the forces.

The sources noted that the IOF troops raided several homes in the camp, and violently ransacked them. No arrests were reported.

During the raid, “Israeli” forces deliberately destroyed infrastructure in al-Madares Street, besides several alleys in the camp.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society [PRCS] announced in a statement that “Israeli” forces directly fired shots at ambulances, preventing paramedic teams from reaching the injured in the camp.

The “Israeli” entity has ramped up its aggression in the West Bank since its bombardment of Gaza began in early October. More than 320 Palestinians have been killed the IOF in the occupied West Bank since October 7 when the entity waged the genocidal war on Gaza after Hamas carried out the historic Operation al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The “Israeli” aggression has so far killed at least 22,438 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and wounded 57,614 others.

The Tel Aviv regime has imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
