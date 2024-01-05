0
Friday 5 January 2024 - 21:03

Suspects Arrested after Kerman Terrorist Attack

Story Code : 1107292
Suspects Arrested after Kerman Terrorist Attack
Speaking to reporters in Kerman on Friday, the interior minister said the Iranian security forces have found useful clues about the perpetrators of the terrorist attack.

A number of suspects have been arrested in this regard, Vahidi added, giving an assurance that all elements involved in the terrorist crime will be detected and captured.

The Iranian intelligence organizations are strongly and rapidly dealing with the threats posed by the terrorist currents which are being sponsored by the terrorist-fostering regimes, he added.

The Wednesday's twin blasts at an event held in commemoration of the fourth anniversary of the martyrdom of late commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani resulted in the tragic loss of 89 lives, including 9 children, and left nearly 300 individuals injured, with some in critical condition.

Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack on Thursday.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has warned that those behind the terrorist act will receive a severe response.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
Soleimani Foiled US Plot to Create Another Israel Out of ISIL: Raisi
Soleimani Foiled US Plot to Create Another Israel Out of ISIL: Raisi
5 January 2024
Suspects Arrested after Kerman Terrorist Attack
Suspects Arrested after Kerman Terrorist Attack
5 January 2024
Yemen: US Military Buildup in Red Sea
Yemen: US Military Buildup in Red Sea 'Serious' Threat to International Shipping
5 January 2024
ISIL Agent for US, Israeli Regime: IRGC Commander
ISIL Agent for US, Israeli Regime: IRGC Commander
5 January 2024
Several Troops Injured in Drone Strike on US Base in Syria
Several Troops Injured in Drone Strike on US Base in Syria
5 January 2024
Hamas Calls for Countering Forcible Migration of Palestinians
Hamas Calls for Countering Forcible Migration of Palestinians
5 January 2024
Netanyahu’s War Cabinet Explodes: Army Attacked, Ministers Leave Session
Netanyahu’s War Cabinet Explodes: Army Attacked, Ministers Leave Session
5 January 2024
Iran Terror Attack Servers Israel’s Sinister Plans: Hamas
Iran Terror Attack Servers Israel’s Sinister Plans: Hamas
4 January 2024
US Fighters Launch Missile Attack on Hashd al-Shaabi Base
US Fighters Launch Missile Attack on Hashd al-Shaabi Base
4 January 2024
South Korea, US Conduct Week-Long Firing Drills near North Korea Border
South Korea, US Conduct Week-Long Firing Drills near North Korea Border
4 January 2024
Martyr of Quds
Martyr of Quds
3 January 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Should “Israel” Think of Waging War on Lebanon, We Won’t Abide By Any Rules
Sayyed Nasrallah: Should “Israel” Think of Waging War on Lebanon, We Won’t Abide By Any Rules
3 January 2024