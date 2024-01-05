Suspects Arrested after Kerman Terrorist Attack

Islam Times - A number of suspects have been arrested in connection with the tragic terrorist attack that killed scores of people in Iran’s southern city of Kerman on January 3, Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said.

Speaking to reporters in Kerman on Friday, the interior minister said the Iranian security forces have found useful clues about the perpetrators of the terrorist attack.A number of suspects have been arrested in this regard, Vahidi added, giving an assurance that all elements involved in the terrorist crime will be detected and captured.The Iranian intelligence organizations are strongly and rapidly dealing with the threats posed by the terrorist currents which are being sponsored by the terrorist-fostering regimes, he added.The Wednesday's twin blasts at an event held in commemoration of the fourth anniversary of the martyrdom of late commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani resulted in the tragic loss of 89 lives, including 9 children, and left nearly 300 individuals injured, with some in critical condition.Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack on Thursday.Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has warned that those behind the terrorist act will receive a severe response.