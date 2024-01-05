0
Friday 5 January 2024 - 21:10

Gaza Death Toll Tops 22,600 on 91st Day of War

Story Code : 1107294
Gaza Death Toll Tops 22,600 on 91st Day of War
According to the Friday announcement, the total number of the injured Palestinians has reached 57,910.

Over the past 24 hours alone, 162 people were killed across Gaza, the ministry said.

The Israeli regime waged its war on October 7 following Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by Hamas resistance movement that killed as many as 1,139 Zionist settlers and soldiers. The Resistance group took more than 200, mainly soldiers to Gaza enclave as prisoners of war.

The regime has been bombing Gaza residential areas and hospitals, and most recently, the refugee camps where displaced Gazans are taking shelter.
