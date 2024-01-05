0
Friday 5 January 2024 - 21:18

Drone Attacks Reported on Israeli Oil Tankers in Maldives

Story Code : 1107297
Initial reports indicate that both oil tankers were seriously damaged by explosions, Jordan News reported.

According to the plan, these two oil tankers were supposed to pass through the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Red Sea.

The Yemen's army threatened to target Israeli ships and oil tankers in the Red Sea until the end of the war in Gaza.

However, the two mentioned oil tankers were targeted by unidentified drones at a distance of 2000 km from Bab al-Mandab Strait.

More importantly, both ships were forced to change course due to damage and fear of being hit again.

Israeli officials were not willing to confirm or deny this news for various reasons.
