Intelligence Ministry: Iranian Intel. Forces Detain Terror Suspects in 6 Provinces

Islam Times - The Iranian intelligence ministry said as many as 12 suspects were arrested across 6 provinces after the twin terrorist blasts in Kerman, which killed at least 88 innocent people.

In a statement released on Friday night about the deadly terror attack in Kerman, the Iranian intelligence ministry said that one of the two suicidal ISIL terrorists that were killed was from Tajikistan while the nationality of the other terrorist is yet to be unknown."In the morning of the next day (Thursday, January 04), the accommodation used by the two dead terrorists was identified in the suburb of Kerman city, as well as 2 backing elements and suppliers to that accommodation were identified and arrested," the statement read."In the continuation of the operation, 9 members of a backing network that were supporting the terrorist team and their associates were identified and arrested in 6 provinces across the country," the Iranian intelligence ministry said.It also declared that the operation to apprehend all the people who may have been involved in the terrorist attack in Kerman by supporting the terrorists will continue.The details of the continuation of the intelligence and the security operation will be revealed to the public, the statement further read.On Wednesday, the twin terrorist blasts struck a route leading to the burial site of Iran’s anti-terror icon, General Qassem Soleimani, as people had gathered to mark the fourth anniversary of his assassination by the United States.The ISIL terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.