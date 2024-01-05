Islam Times - Iran's President visited a number of the injured people of terrorist crime in Kerman and prayed to Almighty God for their speedy recovery.

Two blasts went off among the crowd gathered in the southern city of Kerman at the 4th anniversary of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani on Wednesday afternoon, Two terrorist blasts in Iran’s southeastern city of Kerman have left 95 people dead and 211 more injured, According to Kerman Province Emergency Organization.Ebrahim Raisi visited some of the injured people of this terrorist crime before noon this Friday, in continuation of his travel plans to Kerman, by visiting a hospital in this city.In the course of this visit, the President, in a conversation with the provincial medical officials and hospital doctors, was informed about the details of the treatment process for the injured and issued the necessary orders to use all the necessary treatment and facilities and prayed to the Almighty God for their speedy recovery.