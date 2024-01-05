0
Friday 5 January 2024 - 21:24

Raisi Visits People Injured in Kerman's Terrorist Attacks

Story Code : 1107299
Raisi Visits People Injured in Kerman
Two blasts went off among the crowd gathered in the southern city of Kerman at the 4th anniversary of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani on Wednesday afternoon, Two terrorist blasts in Iran’s southeastern city of Kerman have left 95 people dead and 211 more injured, According to Kerman Province Emergency Organization.

Ebrahim Raisi visited some of the injured people of this terrorist crime before noon this Friday, in continuation of his travel plans to Kerman, by visiting a hospital in this city.

In the course of this visit, the President, in a conversation with the provincial medical officials and hospital doctors, was informed about the details of the treatment process for the injured and issued the necessary orders to use all the necessary treatment and facilities and prayed to the Almighty God for their speedy recovery.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
Soleimani Foiled US Plot to Create Another Israel Out of ISIL: Raisi
Soleimani Foiled US Plot to Create Another Israel Out of ISIL: Raisi
5 January 2024
Suspects Arrested after Kerman Terrorist Attack
Suspects Arrested after Kerman Terrorist Attack
5 January 2024
Yemen: US Military Buildup in Red Sea
Yemen: US Military Buildup in Red Sea 'Serious' Threat to International Shipping
5 January 2024
ISIL Agent for US, Israeli Regime: IRGC Commander
ISIL Agent for US, Israeli Regime: IRGC Commander
5 January 2024
Several Troops Injured in Drone Strike on US Base in Syria
Several Troops Injured in Drone Strike on US Base in Syria
5 January 2024
Hamas Calls for Countering Forcible Migration of Palestinians
Hamas Calls for Countering Forcible Migration of Palestinians
5 January 2024
Netanyahu’s War Cabinet Explodes: Army Attacked, Ministers Leave Session
Netanyahu’s War Cabinet Explodes: Army Attacked, Ministers Leave Session
5 January 2024
Iran Terror Attack Servers Israel’s Sinister Plans: Hamas
Iran Terror Attack Servers Israel’s Sinister Plans: Hamas
4 January 2024
US Fighters Launch Missile Attack on Hashd al-Shaabi Base
US Fighters Launch Missile Attack on Hashd al-Shaabi Base
4 January 2024
South Korea, US Conduct Week-Long Firing Drills near North Korea Border
South Korea, US Conduct Week-Long Firing Drills near North Korea Border
4 January 2024
Martyr of Quds
Martyr of Quds
3 January 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Should “Israel” Think of Waging War on Lebanon, We Won’t Abide By Any Rules
Sayyed Nasrallah: Should “Israel” Think of Waging War on Lebanon, We Won’t Abide By Any Rules
3 January 2024