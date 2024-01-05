Maersk Says to Avoid Red Sea for Foreseeable Future

Islam Times - Shipping giant Maersk has said that it would divert all vessels around Africa instead of using the Red Sea and Suez Canal for the “foreseeable future” after Yemeni rebels attacked its merchant ships.

The Danish company cited the highly volatile situation and noted that the security risk remains high.“We have therefore decided that all Maersk vessels due to transit the Red Sea/Gulf of Aden will be diverted south around the Cape of Good Hope for the foreseeable future,” it said in a statement.After the escalation of the Israeli regime's attacks in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni army declared its full support for the Palestinian people, and during several operations, the port of Eilat in the south of occupied Palestine was targeted by drones and missiles, and Israeli ships destined for the occupied territories were targeted. Yemen has not allowed Israeli ships, as well as other ships bound for the occupied Palestine, to pass through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a televised speech on Sunday: While our naval forces were carrying out their duties in the Red Sea, US forces attacked 3 of our boats, causing 10 service members to be martyred or missing.The Yemeni armed forces spokesman said that the US will bear the consequences of this crime and its repercussions, adding that these martyrs are for the sake of Palestine.