School Shooting in US State of Iowa Leaves 2 Dead, 5 Injured

Thousands of people lose their lives or are wounded by gunshot attacks in the US yearly. Based on official statistics, there are around 270 to 300 million guns, which is almost one gun for every American.A 17-year-old opened fire at a small-town Iowa high school on the first day of school after the winter break, killing a sixth-grader and wounding five others Thursday as students barricaded in offices, ducked into classrooms and fled in panic.The five injured, including four students and an administrator, are in Des Moines hospitals for treatment, local media reported.The suspect, a student at the school in Perry, died of what investigators believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and at least one of the victims is a school administrator, a law enforcement official told.