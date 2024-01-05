Indian Navy Rescues All 21 Crew of Hijacked Vessel off Somalia Coast

Islam Times - In a rapid and decisive operation, elite marine commandos of the Indian Navy on Friday successfully rescued 21 crew members, including 15 Indians, from a bulk carrier in the North Arabian Sea.

"Indian Navy's Swift Response to the Hijacking Attempt of MV Lila Norfolk in the North Arabian Sea. All 21 crew (incl 15 Indians) onboard safely evacuated from the citadel." the Indian Navy said in a statement.The attempt of hijacking by the pirates was probably abandoned with the forceful warning by the Indian Navy, MPA of interception by Indian Naval warship, the statement read.INS Chennai is in the vicinity of MV and rendering support to restore the power generation and propulsion, and commence her voyage to the next port of call.Responding swiftly to the distress call, the Indian Navy deployed a comprehensive set of resources, including a warship, maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters, P-8I, long-range aircraft, and Predator MQ9B drones. The coordinated efforts ensured the prompt and safe evacuation of the crew, averting a potential hijacking situation.