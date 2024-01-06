Islamic Resistance Pounds “Israeli” “Meron” Airbase as Initial Response to Arouri Assassination

First, the “Meron” airbase is located on the top of al-Jarmaq Mountain [“Meron”] in northern occupied Palestine, which is the highest mountain peak in occupied territories. The “Meron” base is considered the only center for management, surveillance and air control in the north of the occupation entity and there is no major alternative to it. It is one of two basic bases in the entire “Israeli” entity which are “Meron” in the north, and the second, “Mitzpe Ramon” in the south.“Meron” air base is concerned with organizing, coordinating and managing all air operations towards Syria, Lebanon, Turkey, Cyprus and the northern part of the eastern basin of the Mediterranean Sea. This base also constitutes a major center for electronic jamming operations on the aforementioned directions. A large number of elite “Israeli” officers and soldiers work in this base.Second, on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:50 a.m. and as part of the initial response to the crime of assassinating the great leader Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri and his martyred brothers in Beirut’s southern suburbs, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the “Meron” Air Control Base with 62 rockets of various types, causing direct and confirmed hits. ‏