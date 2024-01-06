McDonald Acknowledges ‘Meaningful Business Impact’ in Middle East Amid Gaza War

Islam Times - McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski acknowledged a “meaningful business impact” on franchises in the Middle East in 2023 due to boycotts linked to the Israeli war on Gaza.

The fast-food giant’s Chief expressed in a LinkedIn post the company’s accomplishment over the past year, but admitted that “several markets in the Middle East and some outside the region are experiencing a meaningful business impact” due to the Gaza war and the “associated misinformation.”“This is disheartening and ill-founded,” he added. “In every country where we operate, including in Muslim countries, McDonald’s is proudly represented by local owner operators who work tirelessly to serve and support their communities while employing thousands of their fellow citizens,” Kempczinski added.The hearts of everyone at McDonald’s are with “the communities and families impacted by the war in the Middle East,” Kempczinski insisted. “We abhor violence of any kind and firmly stand against hate speech, and we will always proudly open our doors to everyone.”While refraining from providing specific figures on the losses incurred from the boycotts, Kempczinski hinted at the likelihood of details emerging later in the month with the release of McDonald’s earnings report.The conflict’s fallout ensnared McDonald’s in mid-October when an Israeli franchisee's social media boasting about offering free meals to Israeli soldiers and police triggered responses from franchises across the Muslim world, leading to donations to Palestinian causes and calls for boycotts by activists in Muslim-majority nations. Other Western corporations – Starbucks, Coca-Cola, IBM, Nestle and KFC, to name a few – have faced similar backlash.Meanwhile, the war in Gaza, which began with Israeli attacks on civilian neighborhoods on October 7, has caused over 22,000 Palestinian deaths.