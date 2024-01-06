0
Saturday 6 January 2024 - 09:48

McDonald Acknowledges ‘Meaningful Business Impact’ in Middle East Amid Gaza War

Story Code : 1107395
McDonald Acknowledges ‘Meaningful Business Impact’ in Middle East Amid Gaza War
The fast-food giant’s Chief expressed in a LinkedIn post the company’s accomplishment over the past year, but admitted that “several markets in the Middle East and some outside the region are experiencing a meaningful business impact” due to the Gaza war and the “associated misinformation.”

“This is disheartening and ill-founded,” he added. “In every country where we operate, including in Muslim countries, McDonald’s is proudly represented by local owner operators who work tirelessly to serve and support their communities while employing thousands of their fellow citizens,” Kempczinski added.

The hearts of everyone at McDonald’s are with “the communities and families impacted by the war in the Middle East,” Kempczinski insisted. “We abhor violence of any kind and firmly stand against hate speech, and we will always proudly open our doors to everyone.”

While refraining from providing specific figures on the losses incurred from the boycotts, Kempczinski hinted at the likelihood of details emerging later in the month with the release of McDonald’s earnings report.

The conflict’s fallout ensnared McDonald’s in mid-October when an Israeli franchisee's social media boasting about offering free meals to Israeli soldiers and police triggered responses from franchises across the Muslim world, leading to donations to Palestinian causes and calls for boycotts by activists in Muslim-majority nations. Other Western corporations – Starbucks, Coca-Cola, IBM, Nestle and KFC, to name a few – have faced similar backlash.

Meanwhile, the war in Gaza, which began with Israeli attacks on civilian neighborhoods on October 7, has caused over 22,000 Palestinian deaths.
Comment


Featured Stories
Enemy Must Stay Away, Or Will Get Hit: IRGC Chief
Enemy Must Stay Away, Or Will Get Hit: IRGC Chief
Iraqi Resistance Targets Three US Bases in Syria, Iraq in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Targets Three US Bases in Syria, Iraq in Solidarity with Gaza
6 January 2024
UN Official Describes Gaza as Uninhabitable amidst ‘Death and Despair’
UN Official Describes Gaza as Uninhabitable amidst ‘Death and Despair’
6 January 2024
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting for January 22 on Arms Supplies to Kiev
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting for January 22 on Arms Supplies to Kiev
6 January 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
5 January 2024
Soleimani Foiled US Plot to Create Another Israel Out of ISIL: Raisi
Soleimani Foiled US Plot to Create Another Israel Out of ISIL: Raisi
5 January 2024
Suspects Arrested after Kerman Terrorist Attack
Suspects Arrested after Kerman Terrorist Attack
5 January 2024
Yemen: US Military Buildup in Red Sea
Yemen: US Military Buildup in Red Sea 'Serious' Threat to International Shipping
5 January 2024
ISIL Agent for US, Israeli Regime: IRGC Commander
ISIL Agent for US, Israeli Regime: IRGC Commander
5 January 2024
Several Troops Injured in Drone Strike on US Base in Syria
Several Troops Injured in Drone Strike on US Base in Syria
5 January 2024
Hamas Calls for Countering Forcible Migration of Palestinians
Hamas Calls for Countering Forcible Migration of Palestinians
5 January 2024
Netanyahu’s War Cabinet Explodes: Army Attacked, Ministers Leave Session
Netanyahu’s War Cabinet Explodes: Army Attacked, Ministers Leave Session
5 January 2024
Iran Terror Attack Servers Israel’s Sinister Plans: Hamas
Iran Terror Attack Servers Israel’s Sinister Plans: Hamas
4 January 2024