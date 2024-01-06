Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting for January 22 on Arms Supplies to Kiev

Islam Times - Russia has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine, a source in the world organization said.

"A meeting on the supply of Western weapons has been requested for January 22," he told TASS on Friday.Earlier, Western countries requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on January 10 in connection with arms supplies to Russia attributed to North Korea.The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova repeatedly stressed that accusations by Western countries of illegal military-technical cooperation between Russia and North Korea are unfounded and unsubstantiated. Earlier Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called Washington's allegations that Pyongyang is providing military assistance to Moscow rumors.