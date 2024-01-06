0
Saturday 6 January 2024 - 10:06

Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting for January 22 on Arms Supplies to Kiev

Story Code : 1107403
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting for January 22 on Arms Supplies to Kiev
"A meeting on the supply of Western weapons has been requested for January 22," he told TASS on Friday.

Earlier, Western countries requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on January 10 in connection with arms supplies to Russia attributed to North Korea.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova repeatedly stressed that accusations by Western countries of illegal military-technical cooperation between Russia and North Korea are unfounded and unsubstantiated. Earlier Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called Washington's allegations that Pyongyang is providing military assistance to Moscow rumors.
