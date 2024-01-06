UN Official Describes Gaza as Uninhabitable amidst ‘Death and Despair’

Islam Times - A senior UN official declared Gaza "uninhabitable" amidst a harrowing reality of "death and despair," due to relentless Israeli attacks, crippled medical facilities, and soaring food insecurity, despite pleas for an immediate end to the conflict.

As the Israeli war in Gaza intensifies, a dire humanitarian crisis looms large, with medical facilities overwhelmed, food insecurity reaching unprecedented levels, and the urgent plea for a ceasefire amidst continued attacks.The situation in Gaza has escalated to unprecedented proportions, with a staggering use of explosives exceeding the weight of three nuclear bombs akin to those dropped on Hiroshima in 1945. The onslaught, marked by two-thirds of unguided and imprecise projectiles, commonly termed as "dumb bombs," has exacerbated the crisis, leading to catastrophic consequences.Martin Griffiths, a UN official, expressed regret over the relentless attacks on Gaza's medical facilities, now inundated with trauma cases and critically short on supplies. The few functioning hospitals face overwhelming pressure, while the region grapples with infectious diseases spreading in overcrowded shelters amidst sewage overflow. The dire situation also extends to food insecurity, with levels reaching an all-time high, signaling an imminent famine.Amidst this turmoil, the humanitarian community struggles to execute relief missions, facing threats and obstacles as their staff are killed and displaced, communication channels disrupted, roads damaged, and essential supplies scarce.Griffiths highlighted the plight of Gazan children, deprived of basic necessities like food, water, and education due to the ongoing conflict. He emphasized the urgent need for an immediate end to the warfare, emphasizing that Gaza has become uninhabitable.An overwhelming majority of Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced internally, with the latest report by the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) putting the number at a staggering 85 percent at the end of 2023.The 1.9 million internally displaced Palestinians include many who have been displaced multiple times, as families are forced to move repeatedly in search of safety, which is guaranteed nowhere in the Strip.Nearly 1.4 million of these internally displaced people are sheltering in 155 UNRWA facilities across all five governorates in the Strip. All the facilities are “far exceeding their intended capacity”.The Rafah governorate is the main place of refuge for the displaced, with more than one million people squeezed into an extremely overcrowded space after the Israeli army intensified its attacks on Khan Younis and Deir el-Balah.However, the prospects for a ceasefire remain bleak, with the US thwarting UN Security Council resolutions aimed at achieving a permanent ceasefire. Washington's steadfast support for Israel, supplying over 10,000 tons of advanced weaponry during the conflict, further complicates efforts to halt the relentless military campaign in Gaza.