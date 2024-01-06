0
Saturday 6 January 2024 - 20:44

Wayne LaPierre Resigns as NRA Leader, Days before Start of His Civil Trial

Story Code : 1107513
Wayne LaPierre Resigns as NRA Leader, Days before Start of His Civil Trial
In announcing his departure, LaPierre, the organization’s executive vice president, said he has been a “card-carrying member” of the NRA for most of his adult life and that he would “never stop supporting the NRA and its fight to defend Second Amendment freedom,” NBC News reported.

“My passion for our cause burns as deeply as ever,” LaPierre said in a statement.

Fox News Digital, which first reported the resignation, said the 74-year-old cited health reasons for his exit, which will take effect Jan. 31.

He has led the NRA for more than 30 years.

LaPierre and three other current and former NRA leaders are fending off a lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James in 2020 that alleges they violated nonprofit laws and misused millions of dollars of NRA funds to finance lavish lifestyles for themselves.

LaPierre announced his resignation Friday afternoon as jury selection neared an end.

James touted his exit as “an important victory.”

“LaPierre’s resignation validates our claims against him, but it will not insulate him from accountability,” she said in a statement. “We look forward to presenting our case in court.”

The lawsuit alleges that LaPierre diverted millions of dollars away from the group’s charitable mission for his personal use of private jets, expensive meals, travel consultants, private security, and trips to the Bahamas for him and his family.

The attorney general claims LaPierre spent more than $500,000 of the NRA’s assets to fly himself and his family members to the Bahamas. From May 2015 to April 2019, the NRA incurred over $1 million in expenses for private flights in which LaPierre was not a passenger, according to the lawsuit.

LaPierre received more than $1.2 million in expense reimbursements from 2013 to 2017, the lawsuit alleges.

The other defendants are also accused of violating nonprofit laws and internal policies as they enriched themselves, the suit says, contributing to the NRA’s loss of more than $64 million in three years.

They are Wilson “Woody” Phillips, a former NRA treasurer and chief financial officer; Joshua Powell, a former chief of staff and executive director of general operations; and John Frazer, the corporate secretary and general counsel.

In a court filing Thursday, Powell, who is representing himself, indicated that he is attempting to settle the case against him. The attorney general’s office declined to comment on Powell.

The civil trial in Manhattan is expected to begin Monday and will last six weeks.

Six members of the jury will be tasked with determining whether the defendants violated nonprofit laws. If the jurors find the defendants liable, they will recommend the amount of money that each defendant would have to repay the NRA.

In that outcome, state Supreme Court Judge Joel Cohen would have the final say over monetary damages and remedies, including whether the defendants should be permanently barred from serving on the board of any charity in New York and whether an independent monitor should oversee the NRA’s finances.

The attorney general is seeking both remedies, which Cohen would decide on during a second phase of the trial.
Comment


Featured Stories
Enemy Must Stay Away, Or Will Get Hit: IRGC Chief
Enemy Must Stay Away, Or Will Get Hit: IRGC Chief
Iraqi Resistance Targets Three US Bases in Syria, Iraq in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Targets Three US Bases in Syria, Iraq in Solidarity with Gaza
6 January 2024
UN Official Describes Gaza as Uninhabitable amidst ‘Death and Despair’
UN Official Describes Gaza as Uninhabitable amidst ‘Death and Despair’
6 January 2024
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting for January 22 on Arms Supplies to Kiev
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting for January 22 on Arms Supplies to Kiev
6 January 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
5 January 2024
Soleimani Foiled US Plot to Create Another Israel Out of ISIL: Raisi
Soleimani Foiled US Plot to Create Another Israel Out of ISIL: Raisi
5 January 2024
Suspects Arrested after Kerman Terrorist Attack
Suspects Arrested after Kerman Terrorist Attack
5 January 2024
Yemen: US Military Buildup in Red Sea
Yemen: US Military Buildup in Red Sea 'Serious' Threat to International Shipping
5 January 2024
ISIL Agent for US, Israeli Regime: IRGC Commander
ISIL Agent for US, Israeli Regime: IRGC Commander
5 January 2024
Several Troops Injured in Drone Strike on US Base in Syria
Several Troops Injured in Drone Strike on US Base in Syria
5 January 2024
Hamas Calls for Countering Forcible Migration of Palestinians
Hamas Calls for Countering Forcible Migration of Palestinians
5 January 2024
Netanyahu’s War Cabinet Explodes: Army Attacked, Ministers Leave Session
Netanyahu’s War Cabinet Explodes: Army Attacked, Ministers Leave Session
5 January 2024
Iran Terror Attack Servers Israel’s Sinister Plans: Hamas
Iran Terror Attack Servers Israel’s Sinister Plans: Hamas
4 January 2024