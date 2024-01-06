0
Saturday 6 January 2024 - 21:38

Families of Settlers Killed by Zionists Demand Investigation

Families of Settlers Killed by Zionists Demand Investigation
In a letter to the Israeli military’s chief on Friday, the families demanded a “comprehensive and transparent investigation” into the decision to fire rounds at the house while the settlers were held by Palestinian Resistance combatants as war prisoners, according to Haaretz.

In video footage of the incident, a tank can be seen arriving at the kibbutz a few hours after the beginning of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

The footage then shows the tank firing rounds at the house, where Hamas fighters were situated together with Israeli war prisoners.

Meanwhile, a report in November revealed that an Israeli military helicopter killed a number of settlers attending the Supernova music festival near the Gaza border on October 7.
