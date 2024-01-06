0
Saturday 6 January 2024 - 21:47

Russia Offers to Relocate Belgorod Residents after Shelling

Story Code : 1107526
Russia Offers to Relocate Belgorod Residents after Shelling
Following overnight attacks by Ukrainian forces on Belgorod, Russian officials offered on Wednesday to evacuate panicked residents on Friday, an unprecedented announcement made by Moscow to protect Russian citizens in the nearly two-year-long war.

“I see several appeals on social media where people write: We are scared, help us get to a safe place,” said Belgorod region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, in a video message. “Of course we will. We have already moved several families.”

Ukrainian forces have been pounding Belgorod, home to more than 300,000 residents, with intense bouts of shelling for days. The attacks have so far left well over two dozen people dead and over a hundred wounded, while damaging dozens of houses and public properties.

Late last month, Russia’s Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya accused Kyiv of using internationally banned cluster munitions in a “terrorist attack” that targeted civilians in Belgorod, which lies 30 kilometers from Ukraine.

On Saturday, Ukrainian shelling in Belgorod claimed the lives of at least 25 people, the worst attack on Russian civilians since the war broke out.

Gladkov on Wednesday offered that residents of the Western city would be transported to the towns of Stary Oskol and Gubkin, further from the border, where they would be housed in “comfortable conditions.”

“You will stay there for as long as necessary,” he added, although he warned that there would not be enough temporary accommodation to house everybody. “I will appeal to my colleagues, the governors of other regions, to help us,” he went on to say.

Russia launched what it calls a special military operation in Ukraine on February 22, 2022, after the ex-Soviet republic declared its plan to join the US-led military alliance of NATO.

Since then, the United States and Ukraine’s other Western allies have supplied Kyiv with tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons, including rocket systems, drones, armored vehicles, tanks, and communication systems.
Comment


Featured Stories
Enemy Must Stay Away, Or Will Get Hit: IRGC Chief
Enemy Must Stay Away, Or Will Get Hit: IRGC Chief
Iraqi Resistance Targets Three US Bases in Syria, Iraq in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Targets Three US Bases in Syria, Iraq in Solidarity with Gaza
6 January 2024
UN Official Describes Gaza as Uninhabitable amidst ‘Death and Despair’
UN Official Describes Gaza as Uninhabitable amidst ‘Death and Despair’
6 January 2024
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting for January 22 on Arms Supplies to Kiev
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting for January 22 on Arms Supplies to Kiev
6 January 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
5 January 2024
Soleimani Foiled US Plot to Create Another Israel Out of ISIL: Raisi
Soleimani Foiled US Plot to Create Another Israel Out of ISIL: Raisi
5 January 2024
Suspects Arrested after Kerman Terrorist Attack
Suspects Arrested after Kerman Terrorist Attack
5 January 2024
Yemen: US Military Buildup in Red Sea
Yemen: US Military Buildup in Red Sea 'Serious' Threat to International Shipping
5 January 2024
ISIL Agent for US, Israeli Regime: IRGC Commander
ISIL Agent for US, Israeli Regime: IRGC Commander
5 January 2024
Several Troops Injured in Drone Strike on US Base in Syria
Several Troops Injured in Drone Strike on US Base in Syria
5 January 2024
Hamas Calls for Countering Forcible Migration of Palestinians
Hamas Calls for Countering Forcible Migration of Palestinians
5 January 2024
Netanyahu’s War Cabinet Explodes: Army Attacked, Ministers Leave Session
Netanyahu’s War Cabinet Explodes: Army Attacked, Ministers Leave Session
5 January 2024
Iran Terror Attack Servers Israel’s Sinister Plans: Hamas
Iran Terror Attack Servers Israel’s Sinister Plans: Hamas
4 January 2024