Turkey Arrests 15 Mossad-linked Suspects Spying for Israel

Islam Times - A court arrested 15 out of 34 suspects who were detained as part of an investigation into Israeli intelligence agency Mossad's activities in Turkey, sources said Friday.

The suspects, who were captured during simultaneous operations in eight provinces and whose statements were taken by the police over the last four days, were presented in court after a health check, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to media-related restrictions, Daily Sabah reported.The arrests took place after an investigation by the Istanbul Prosecutor's Office's Terrorism and Organized Crimes Investigation Bureau, focusing on international espionage.Of the suspects, 26 were referred to the on-duty magistrate's office with a request to be arrested for "political or military espionage."The judge's office granted the request for 15 suspects and took the rest in judicial custody.Eight suspects, sources said, were also handed over to the provincial immigration department for deportation.Turkish authorities, including intelligence, police, and counterterrorism units, had detained the suspects alleged to have been involved in activities such as reconnaissance, surveillance, assault, and abduction on behalf of Mossad earlier this week.Simultaneous raids across 57 addresses in eight provinces had resulted in their capture.