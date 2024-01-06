Russia Downs 4 Ukrainian Missiles over Crimea

Islam Times - Russia announced Saturday that its forces shot down four Ukrainian missiles over Moscow-annexed Crimea overnight.

The attack came a day after Russia said it repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea, downing 36 of them over the peninsula, the AFP reported.“Air defence on duty intercepted and destroyed four Ukrainian missiles over the Crimea peninsula,” the Russian defence ministry said.Kyiv said it had hit the Saki airbase in western Crimea.“Saki airfield! All targets have been shot!” Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of Ukraine’s air force, said on social media.Ukraine has targeted Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, since the start of Moscow’s full-scale war.Kyiv said yesterday that it had targeted a command post near Sevastopol on Thursday.Both sides have escalated attacks in recent days, as the conflict drags on into nearly two years.