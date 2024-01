Islam Times - The US Army’s Central Command (CENTCOM) says on X that the drone was shot down “in self defence” by its warship the USS Laboon in the vicinity of several commercial vessels.

CENTCOM said the drone was “an unmanned aerial vehicle launched" from Yemen, and that there were no casualties or damage reported from the incident.In recent months, after the start of the Gaza war, the Yemeni army announced that it would target the ships crossing from Bab-el-Mandeb heading to the occupied territories.The Yemeni army has announced that it would stop its attacks on the ships, only if Israel stops killing Palestinians.